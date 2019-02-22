Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
57 minutes ago | General News

Ghana Gets $40m Grant From World Bank To Develop Tourism

By Modern Ghana
Ghana Gets $40m Grant From World Bank To Develop Tourism

President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced that the World Bank has approved a $40 million grant to support the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Arts and its agencies to help upgrade tourist facilities.

The President said the Ghana Tourism Authority recorded a 20 per cent growth, recording over 600,000 visitations to various tourist sites under the “See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana campaign”.

The campaign was to encourage the consumption of locally manufactured beverages in the country to boost the economy.

222201910616 k5fri7u2h0 4319557107777 295160124130

The President made the announcement on Thursday in Accra in his third State of the Nation Address to Parliament.

He said the country had finalised the Creative Arts Bill, leading to the setting up of the Creative Arts Fund, adding that, in 2018, the government provided support to the Creative Arts Council, and the Creative Arts Masterclass, to build the capacity of Creative Arts practitioners in the sector.

“The Eastern Regional Theatre had been completed, and work was ongoing towards the construction of the Kumasi theatre”, he added.

He said the Hospitality Training Institute had been renovated and re-opened in July 2018 to provide the needed training in the hospitality and tourism sectors.

“Under a Tourism Attractions Upgrade Project, several tourist sites, including Elmina Heritage Bay, Axim Fort St. Antonio, Assin Manso Slave River, Tetteh Quarshie Cocoa Farm, Bunso Arboretum, Kintampo Water Falls, are undergoing upgrades”.

He said a draft Legislative Instrument on Sites and Attractions was currently undergoing final stakeholder consultations to ensure that world-class standards were set and maintained at all tourism sites.

Touching on support to persons with disabilities, President Akufo-Addo announced an increase in the share of the District Assemblies Common Fund to Persons with Disabilities from 2 per cent to 3 per cent.

He added that, government had ensured the implementation of its pledge of employing 50 per cent of the persons who manage the country’s toll booths from amongst Persons with Disabilities.

Source: GNA

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
NAGRAT Aware Of New Education Curricula - Education Ministry
Man Almost Lynched Over False Kidnapping Alarm
Former Education Minister Dead
Use State Apparatus To Clamp Down On Vigilantism – Asiedu Nketia To Nana Addo
TOP STORIES

Man Almost Lynched Over False Kidnapping Alarm

34 minutes ago

Use State Apparatus To Clamp Down On Vigilantism – Asiedu N...

34 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line