SONA 2019: Aggrieved Customers Bar Teeth At Akufo-Addo For Sidelining Them

Aggrieved customers of gold dealership firm Menzgold say they are disappointed in President Akufo-Addo over his remarks on the issue when he delivered his third State of the Nation Address to Parliament Thursday.

Some of the customers were at Parliament House with placards to picket over what they say is government’s inaction in helping them retrieve their monies.

“We are here purposely to picket for the president to notice our concern and what we have been going through for the past six months. People are not able to pay school fees for their children so they are back home, rent issues here and there while others are sick and they cannot afford medication…life has really been tough for us,” one of the customers told Joy News’ Joseph Opoku Gakpo.

President Akufo-Addo has described the Menzgold saga as a tragic phenomenon, as he publicly spoke on the matter for the first time during his SONA presentation.

Hundreds of Ghanaians who invested their funds with the troubled gold dealership company have appealed to government to come to their aid.

The President was unhappy the customers ignored several warnings by the regulators and urged them to learn lessons for the future.

But the aggrieved customers are unimpressed.

“We want the President to do something urgent because this is a national emergency…his comment was so brief and it is not the kind of response we need from the President,” one of them told Joy News.

He said they were expecting a serious response from government which will lead to resolution of the issue so they recoup their investments in some few days but it never happened.

”They [government] should give us tangent steps they have taken and give us timelines say in the next three months, everyone is going to be paid us our monies,” the customer said.

The customers want the State to give them an update of NAM1’s assets, how many of the assets have been confiscated and accounts frozen.

They are calling for the two other wanted directors of the company to be brought to book since Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 is facing a trial in Dubai.

