Ex-Ministers To Cough GH¢2k For Mahama’s Campaign

Some former ministers, ambassadors, MDCEs, presidential staffers and MPs are expected to ‘cough’ GH¢2, 000 each in support of former President John Mahama’s campaign bid for the National Democratic Congress flagbeaerer race.

Information gathered by DGN Online indicates that the former appointees are due to make the payments by the close of day on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

The presidential race is slated for Saturday, February 21, 2019.

Mr. Mahama is contesting with six other candidates– Prof. Joshua Alabi, Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Alhaji Nurudeen Iddrisu, Albany Bagbin, Goodie Tanoh and Sylvester Mensah.

DGN Online’s sources say Mr. Mahama’s team is expecting to get more than 75 percent of the total valid votes to be cast on Saturday.

