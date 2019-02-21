Modern Ghana logo

Opinion | Feb 21, 2019

SONA 2019: Employment Of Nurse Assistant; The President Either Lied Or Was Misled Again

By Amoakohene Frank
The president as part of his 2019 state of the Nation address had this to say on the Nurse Assistant.

"The nurse assistant that have been employed belong to the tranche that passed their exam in 2016 from Government Health Training institutions and have commenced work by 1st February 2019. The Ministry of Health is working to obtain financial Clearance for the recruitment of the 2017 & 2018 graduates."

Unfortunately and contrary to the President's claim, our colleagues continue in the anguish of unemployment. None of the graduates from the said batch has been engaged in any health facility.

It is sad that the current government through its time in opposition chose to make political capital out of our nurses and even in government chooses to engage in such propaganda and falsehood at that highest level.

The Health Minister and the presidency must render an unqualified apology to our nurses and see to their immediate employment.

The health of this country cannot be dragged into such unhealthy falsehood and populism.

# Amoakohene Frank

