Accra: Social Welfare Commends SAFFTYD For Rehabilitation Efforts

The Department of social welfare has commended the Simon Agbotsu Foundation For the Young Disabled (SAFFTYD) for their efforts to rehabilitate and train young persons with disabilities.

The SAFFTYD is a charity organization poised to change the negative perception of disability in Ghana and empower young persons with disabilities who find themselves begging on the street to do something more meaningful

Mr Joseph Attigah, Deputy Director at the Department of social welfare in an interview said that the department was happy that SAFFTYD was making efforts to help persons with disabilities in Ghana become self-reliant and increase their quality of life.

He said that is what is expected of non-governmental organizations to do their bit to enhance the lives of the vulnerable in society

Mr Attigah called for more collaboration between the department and SAFFTYD to enhance the lives of the vulnerable especially persons with disabilities.

Mr Felix Agbotsu, Founder of SAFFTYD, had an accident just two months into his serving in the British Army which got him paralyzed from the neck down and now a wheelchair user.

He said, “once in a while I get depressed, knowing that at one point as was able and now disabled.”

Felix Agbotsu’s foundation, SAFFTYD organizes events in Ghana with the aim of gathering persons with disabilities to socialize, feast and to be empowered by some inspirational people but most importantly to stand up to the stigmatization they face within society.

Mr Agbotsu said the SAFFTYD hopes to grow disability sports in Ghana. The organization also has plans to start a computer training programme for persons with disabilities.

“We also want to establish a production Centre where persons with disabilities involved in small to medium business such as soap making, tailoring, various crafts and other come together to produce and market under a strong brand,” he added.