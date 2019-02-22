Damongo: People With Disabilities Receive Training

African child Rights And Youth Empowerment Foundation (ACRAYEF), a non-governmental organization aimed at positively changing disadvantaged especially stigmatized children and youth, their families and communities have organized a 5-day training workshop for some 25 individuals in the Savanna regional capital of Damongo yesterday.

Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi FM, the Coordinator of African child Rights And Youth Empowerment for Savanna region, Mr Karim Samiu Kusbari, said the aim of the NGO is to make sure that children especially those born with deformities are well taken care of instead of the olden day practice of secretly killing them.

He said his outfit has registered not less than 400 people living under such condition. He said because this is the maiden edition of training guardians of the victims involved in such condition, they have decided to train only 25 people for the start.

Mr Kusbari explained that the African Child Rights And Youth Empowerment Foundation (ACRAYEF) is a Ghanaian based non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to positively change the lives of disadvantaged especially stigmatized children and youth, their families and communities through a holistic and multidimensional approach and that it aims to enhance their quality of life through a structured intervention and advocacy programmes that offer opportunities for children and young people's development.

Mr Karim Kusbari said the African child Rights And Youth Empowerment Foundation (ACRAYEF) has established a strong partnership with governmental institutions on a national regional and local level, nongovernmental organisations, international donors and volunteers.

He also said the headquarters of coordinator of African child Rights And Youth Empowerment (ACRAYEF) is in Damongo, the Savannah regional capital. He said they started operating in Damongo in August 2018 and God willing they will extend to Bole, Sawla, Buipe and other districts within the savannah region.

The NGO has already registered and renewed NHIS of 40 children with disabilities and is currently giving 25 persons a business training. These persons include amputees and other forms of disabilities, returnees and already existing businesses.