SONA 2019: National Automotive Policy To Be Launched In March 

President Akufo-Addo has said a National Automotive Policy to guide and regulate Ghana’s new automotive industry will be launch in March.

This comes as some automobile companies announced plans to soon set up their assembling plants in the country.

Speaking during the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, President Akufo-Addo said the new policy would not be applicable to just foreign car manufacturers but to local manufacturers as well.

He said “We will outdoor in March, the National Automotive Policy spelling out the terms and conditions and incentive packages for participating in Ghana’s new automotive Industry. Which will also apply to local automobile companies”.

