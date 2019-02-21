NDC Decides: B/A NDC Youths Endorse John Mahama For 2020

As the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) decides on Saturday 23rd February, who should lead the party in the election 2020 General Elections, the party’s youth based in the Brong-Ahafo region have massively endorsed former President John Dramani.

According to the youth former President Mahama is the perfect flagbearer to lead the NDC party and win the 2020 elections for the NDC.

The youth made the declaration in an official statement issued on Thursday.

Here is the Full Statement

B/A NDC Youths Declare Of Support For John Dramani Mahama As Flagbearer

Ladies and gentlemen from the media from the media, On behalf of our Constituency Youth Organizers and Deputies we wish to welcome you to this historic and very important press conference. This decision has become possible with the push from our constituency Youth Organizers and deputies after consultation with our various branch Youth Organizers.

We the Youths of our great party have realized that it is time we don’t stay back to watch our elders to take decisions that come back to affect us directly but to always add our voices to whatever decision that is placed on the table.

On 23rd February 2019, the National Democratic Congress will embark on a very important exercise which is the election of our flagbearer for the 2020 election. Together we the Youths in the party don’t see this exercise as election but endorsement of President John Dramani Mahama for his second comes back to make history. Together we have realized the destiny of the youths in the various constituencies rest on us the regional leadership and every decision taken will either affect them positively or the other way round.

We have together seen the happening in our party since the party officially asked interested aspirants to commence their campaign. We have seen the good, the bad and the ugly.

We have heard the messages of all the aspirants and have taken a decision. A decision which is in the interest of our Youth wing.

We took this very bold and important decision because we realized there is only one aspirant whose message touched on the interest of the Youths. A message of hope for the Youths, a message of rebuilding the party, a message of making the interest of the Youths very paramount, a message of giving the party back to the grassroots, a message that will lead us to victory in 2020.

We trust this message because for the first time a Youth coordination for his campaign has been appointed to deal directly with issues concerning the Youth wing which is a sign of commitment to the course of the Youth.

On this note the ten Regional Youth Organizers and our deputies on behalf of our constituency and branch Youth Organizers hereby officially declare our support for President John Dramani Mahama as the next flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress for a massive endorsement from all the over 3,600 branches in Brong, Ahafo and Bono East.

We are for JM because we realized the 2020 elections is going to be about comparing NDC achievements with that of the NPP, so if the one who spearheads those massive achievements is still alive has another chance to constitutionally contest, is better to bring him than to go for someone who will as well campaign on John Mahama’s achievements if elected.

We are for JM because Kwaku Ricketts Hagan who was also aspiring in the flagbearehip race said all the constituencies he visited campaign never bought his message but kept saying is John Dramani Mahama they want. So if the grassroots want Mahama who are we those at the top not to give them what they want? We have to listen to the grassroots.

We are for JM because market women, tailors, nurses, teachers, teacher trainees, cocoa farmers, carpenters, drivers, students, spare parts dealers, Kayayei, businessman and majority of Ghanaian always warn us not to make a mistake to bring anyone apart from John Dramani Mahama because he has done it before and he is the one they trust can do it again better than the Headless Elephants.

We the Youths of our great party know what is best for us that is why we don’t want to sit and watch the team’s team struggle to win so that we will start approaching them saying we support them but rather we will openly declare our support for him and go back to our various constituencies to empower the branch Youth Organizers to work harder to get JM a massive endorsement. We have decided that as part of our support for JM, we shall work with him and on the Election Day, all Youth Organizers at all levels will work to safeguard the endorsement for our next President who we want to make History with.

On this note, we entreat all delegates to come out that day for the endorsement of the man who is poised to make History come 2020.

Together we shall succeed in 2020 by going for JM.

Thank You For Your Attention!