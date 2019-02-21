SONA 2019: Nana Addo Promise To Make Ghana’s Ports Most Competitive

President Akufo-Addo disclosed that Government aims to make Ghana's ports the most competitive in the West African Sahara region.

He said this whilst he mounted the stage to deliver his third State of The Nation Address on Thursday, February 21, on the floor of Parliament in Accra in accordance with article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

According to the President, Ghana's ports remained important national assets, adding that “and we must manage them to improve trade to the benefit of all Ghanaians.”

He explained that “Government has introduced reforms at the port to improve efficiency. Among others, we introduced the paperless operations at the ports and goods can be cleared within 1 to 3 days.”

The President added that “Going forward, we have set ourselves the goal of making our ports the most competitive in West Africa.”

He said “in this regard, some further reforms would soon be announced by Government to enhance the competitive position of Ghana's ports.”

---Daily Guide