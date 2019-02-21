SONA 2019: Gov't To Recruit 4,000 Police Officers

President Nana Addo has disclosed that government is in the process of recruiting about 4,000 men and women into the Police Service.

“We have been busy this past year supplying the police with equipment, cars, motorbikes, drones and other vital policing equipment. Financial clearance has been given, and they are in the process of recruiting up to 4,000 men and women into the Service,” said the President in his State of the Nation Address.

This recruitment comes on the back of the increasing spate of murder and abduction cases in the country.

The President has on several occasions promised to equip the Police Service with the requisite logistics needed to effectively discharge their duties.

President Akufo-Addo, in fulfilment of this promise, presented the Police Service with some 200 vehicles.

While presenting the vehicles, the President urged the Police Service to “pay particular attention to the proper maintenance of these vehicles and use them to serve and protect the Ghanaian people.”

The President also told the gathering that government had committed resources to procure kits, gears and quantities of other essential equipment, as well as more vehicles for the Police.

Ghc800m for police; helicopters, drones in the offing – Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo in February 2018, indicated that the government was allocating some GH¢ 800million to the Ghana Police Service to ensure improvement in its operations.

He said the amount will be used for the procurement of modern policing equipment and gadgets including helicopters and drones to enhance the capacity of the service in dealing with crime in the country.

In his 2018 State of the Nation Address, President Akufo-Addo said the government is committed to resourcing the police with the necessary equipment to ensure that it carries out its mandate of enforcing law and order in the country.

---citinewsroom