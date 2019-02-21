Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
32 minutes ago | General News

New Curriculum For KG To P6 Announced

By Modern Ghana
Ministry of Education has been replacing mono desks with circular ones as part of the reforms in the education sector.
Ministry of Education has been replacing mono desks with circular ones as part of the reforms in the education sector.

Kindergarten and primary schools across the country are set to roll into a new curriculum come September 2019. This new system is expected to “make education in Ghana the best quality and fit for the needs of the 21st century.”

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced during his State of the Nation Address in Parliament Thursday that the new curriculum has been drawn from “best practice all over the world.”

He said since there are no shortcuts to having an educated and skilled workforce, the new curriculum will focus on making Ghanaian children confident innovative, creative thinkers, digitally literate and well-rounded patriotic citizens.

221201910621 i41p266ffa 4366031735152 7492989207617

Teachers without licence cannot teach – NTC Executive Secretary

“Mathematics, Science, Reading, Writing and creativity are therefore the heart of this new curriculum,” he said.

Basic education to include Senior High School

The President also announced that in 2019 his government is set to get legislation to redefine basic education to include Senior High School.

“Poverty should not be an excuse for any Ghanaian child not to reach their potential, it, therefore, warms my heart that we are able to say education in the public sector is free from kindergarten to Senior High School,” he said.

Currently, basic education includes kindergarten to Junior High.

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)

The President also announced that all is set for the construction of 10 Technical and Vocational Education and Training centres in 2019.

“The new TVET centres will be world class and well equipped to assure young people that they are not being sent to second-best options,” Akufo-Addo said.

Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
ECG Workers Won't Be Sacked - Minister
Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly Inaugurated
I'll Make Accra Cleanest City In Africa By The End Of My Tenure - Nana Addo
Group Demands Publication Of Alavanyo Committee Report
TOP STORIES

I'll Make Accra Cleanest City In Africa By The End Of My Ten...

8 minutes ago

President Akufo-Addo To Account For His Stewardship Today

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line