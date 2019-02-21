New Curriculum For KG To P6 Announced

Kindergarten and primary schools across the country are set to roll into a new curriculum come September 2019. This new system is expected to “make education in Ghana the best quality and fit for the needs of the 21st century.”

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced during his State of the Nation Address in Parliament Thursday that the new curriculum has been drawn from “best practice all over the world.”

He said since there are no shortcuts to having an educated and skilled workforce, the new curriculum will focus on making Ghanaian children confident innovative, creative thinkers, digitally literate and well-rounded patriotic citizens.

Teachers without licence cannot teach – NTC Executive Secretary

“Mathematics, Science, Reading, Writing and creativity are therefore the heart of this new curriculum,” he said.

Basic education to include Senior High School

The President also announced that in 2019 his government is set to get legislation to redefine basic education to include Senior High School.

“Poverty should not be an excuse for any Ghanaian child not to reach their potential, it, therefore, warms my heart that we are able to say education in the public sector is free from kindergarten to Senior High School,” he said.

Currently, basic education includes kindergarten to Junior High.

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)

The President also announced that all is set for the construction of 10 Technical and Vocational Education and Training centres in 2019.

“The new TVET centres will be world class and well equipped to assure young people that they are not being sent to second-best options,” Akufo-Addo said.

Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com