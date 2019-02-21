I'll Make Accra Cleanest City In Africa By The End Of My Tenure - Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo has reiterated that he will make Accra the cleanest city in Africa by the end of his first tenure.

He made this known on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, February 21 as he delivered his third State of the Nation Address SONA in accordance with article 67.

According to the President, his administration would intensify efforts to make Accra the cleanest city.

He said the Ministry of Justice would work with the Judiciary to ensure the prosecution of people who littered and those who stole waste bins.

According to him, the sanitation situation across the city had improved even though there were still challenges.

He bemoaned the menace of open defecation and poor sanitation in some parts of the country which he said scared away foreign tourists.

According to him, several tourists sites had been upgraded.

He said efforts were being made to provide household toilets and end the menace of open defecation.

He said good sanitary practices such as recycling, reuse, among others were being promoted in Ghana.

To this end, he said a state-of-the-art recycling plant would be established at Agbobloshie in Accra by April this year to not only improve the sanitation situation but also create jobs.

Source: Daily Guide