Nana Addo Takes 62nd Independence Day Celebration To Tamale

By Modern Ghana
President Akufo-Addo has announced government's decision to move Ghana's 2019 independence day celebration to the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.

According to him, the move is aimed at solidifying the peace and unity achieved in Dagbon this year.

Delivering the 2019 State of the Nation Address in Parliament, stressed that this will be the first time in the country’s history the anniversary will be held outside Accra.

“In order to reinforce and support the process of reconciliation and the restoration of peace in Dagbon, I have decided that this year, the 62nd Independence Day celebration will be held in Tamale on 6th March,” he said.

“This will be the first time in our nation's history that the celebration is being held outside of our national capital, Accra. I am very much looking forward to it,” he added

More soon.

