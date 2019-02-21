Modern Ghana logo

52 minutes ago | General News

Tamale Hosts This Year's Independence Day

By Prince Koomson
The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that plans are underway to commemorate this year's 62nd Independence day in the Northern capital, Tamale.

He made this statement in Parliament during his state of the nation address.

This will be the first time in the country's history that the celebrations will be held outside the capital city, Accra.

According to the president, he believes this will reinforce the process of reconciliation in Dagbon.

"Mr. Speaker, in order to reinforce and support the process of reconciliation and the resolution of peace in Dagbon, I've decided that this year, the official 62nd Independence day celebration will be held in Tamale on 6th March," he said.

