Suspect Lynched In Agormanya-Somanya For Stealing

The Eastern Regional Police command has begun investigations into the death of suspected thief. The man believed to be in his late 40s is suspected to have been lynched by unknown mob close to the Agormanya Somanya main road where a number of break-ins have been recorded in the last few weeks.

The deceased who was found in the early hours on Wednesday wearing two shirts was seen half naked with his hands tied with a nylon rope with assault marks all over his body.

Confirming the incident to Citi News the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said the deceased is yet to be identified.

According to him, the Assemblyman for Agormanya South, Philip Batsa reported that someone had been found dead at Agormanya ‘Firestone’ also sub of Odumase-Krobo.”

“On receipt of the information, police accompanied the complainants to the scene of crime off the Agormanya/Somanya motor road and on reaching there a male adult aged about 48 was found half-naked wearing two T-shirts with his hands tied in front with a nylon rope. The body was found lying in a prone-position with marks of assault all over his body in a pole of blood”.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said the police suspect foul play because it is not a natural death, the body could not be immediately identified by anybody.

He said the body has been deposited at Atua Government Hospital for preservation, identification and autopsy.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh added that; “We have since launched an investigation to know the cause of his death, and we call on the general public to assist us with any credible, reliable information to help us in this case, I will also use this platform to plead with the general public who have lost or yet to know the whereabouts of a missing male relative to come forward if they can identify the deceased”.

–citinewsroom