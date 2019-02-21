Assembly Members Admonished To Justify Their Mandates

A Deputy Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Mr. Kwasi Boateng Adjei has admonished Assembly members and government appointees to be diligent in the discharge of their duties to justify the purpose for which the electorate and government voted and appointed them to power.

Mr. Adjei Boateng who is also the Member of Parliament for New Juaben was speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of newly inaugurated Assembly members at an inaugural ceremony to usher-in the Achiase District Assembly in the Eastern region.

The Achiase District Assembly is one of the six newly created Municipal and District Assemblies created by President Akufo-Addo in November 2018.

Mr. Boateng Adjei advised the new Assembly Members to devise strategies in collaboration with the management of the newly created district to generate adequate revenue to complement the efforts of the central government.

He seized the opportunity to urge the Assembly Members to put a premium on sanitation and waste management activities to rid the towns and cities within their jurisdiction of filth and the health-related challenges associated with sanitation.

The Minister further cautioned the members to desist from using their offices to gain contracts or undue favour from the District Assemblies.

He, however, encouraged them to build healthy relationships with their electorates by consulting them on relevant issues pertaining to their well-being and collate their views and opinions for presentation to the general house.

This he noted would strengthen the democratization and decentralization process at the grassroots level.

On his part, the Member of Parliament for Achiase constituency, Mr. Robert Kwasi Amoah observed that the creation of the district demonstrates the government’s commitment to bring good governance to the doorsteps of the people.

He noted that the creation of a district comes with additional responsibility and however called on the people in the area to honour their tax obligations to enable the Assembly to initiate developmental projects.

He called on investors and other businesses to invest in their area of natural resources to boost the local economy.

Mr. Kwasi Amoah reiterated the need for the chiefs and people to co-exist peacefully and noted that “it was the only way to speed up the growth of the district”.

He advised officials of the Assembly to use their resources judiciously to help improve the living standards of the people in the district.

The government on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, simultaneously inaugurated six newly created Municipal and District Assemblies including the Achiase District Assembly.

The rest were Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly, Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly, Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly, Anloga District Assembly, and North Gonja District Assembly.

The Korle-Klottey, Ablekuma Central and Ayawaso Central Municipal Assemblies were carved from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

The North-East Gonja District Assembly was however carved out of the East Gonja Municipal Assembly in the Northern region, the Anloga District Assembly was also carved from the Keta Municipal Assembly and the Achiase District carved out of the Birim South District Assembly of the Eastern region.

In 2017, a Bill was passed to allow the creation of 38 new districts, which the Local Government Ministry hoped would help bring development closer to the people.

This brings to 44 new Municipal and Districts created by President Akuffo-Addo in his first two years in office.

Ghana now has 260 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).