Akufo-Addo Has No Business Addressing Parliament If…--NDC Pro-Forum

The NDC Pro-forum International- North America has advised President Akufo-Addo to forgo his State of the Nation Address if he is not going to give concrete account and details of the security situation in the country.

A statement from the group signed by its President Arnold Appiah said they “…firmly believe that President Nana Addo has no business addressing parliament on the ‘State of the Nation’ if he is not going to give a comprehensive update on what his con government is doing about the ballooning insecurity in the country created under his watch”.

Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana states that: “The President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before the dissolution of Parliament, deliver a message on the state of the nation.”

The President’s delivery on Thursday would be the third under the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) since it regained power to manage the country. The party’s first President under the 1992 constitution, John Agyekum Kufuor was the first to operationalize the requirement of the State of the Nation Address.

But the NDC Pro-Forum noted that though, “It is a constitutional obligation to give the state of the nation address, but we wish to be emphatic that Nana Addo and Dr. Bawumia should spare us the noise, and produce the Takoradi kidnapped girls, find Ahmed Hussein Suale’s killers and save the traumatized Menzgold customers from joining colleagues who have died from shock because of government inaction”.

The statement also reminded Vice President Dr. Bawumia to check the cedi which he said had been arrested.

Here is the full statement:

NANA AKUFO-ADDO HAS NO BUSINESS ADDRESSING PARLIAMENT IF…

We the NDC Pro-forum International- North America firmly believe that President Nana Addo has no business addressing parliament on the ‘State of the Nation’ if he is not going to give a comprehensive update on what his con government is doing about the ballooning insecurity in the country created under his watch. We are expecting news of the exact location of the kidnapped young ladies from Takoradi. The gender minister seems to be toying with the emotions of the families of the girls. If indeed the girls are alive and still in Ghana as she claimed about three weeks ago, why has it taken the police that long to rescue them?

It is clear the President has left the families of the girls to their fate while the state security toys with their emotions. At a time, the twin-city of Sekondi-Takoradi need them most, the presidency has proven beyond all reasonable doubts that they careless. The supposed father of the nation and father for all should care for the physical and emotional wellbeing of his people but he has failed miserably.

The Pro-Forum International- North America is disappointed that the state security apparatus which should have been deployed to rescue these innocent ladies were rather seen chasing an off beam and dubious intelligence to disrupt a democratic process at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency. We are also following the Menzgold brouhaha and wants the government to be definite on when payment for the affected investors would be made.

If the President has the guts to claim he is on top of issues running down our dear country, he should be able to tell the people of Ghana details on the retrieval of customers locked up cash. As the President delivers the state of the nation address, we wish to remind him that Ahmed Hussein Suale’s blood is crying for justice. It is evident the government of the day is threatened by press freedom and the indefatigable resolve of selfless people like the slain journalist to help uproot the canker of corruption in Ghana.

As professionals living in the diaspora, we are continually being humiliated by the conduct of the Akufo-Addo government and therefore cannot stand aloof for government tarnish the had won democratic credentials and secured climate to drive investment. We also wish to remind Vice President Dr. Bawumia that he is as empty as the supposed IGP and the cells that is holding the cedi under lock and key. The interbank rate for buying the dollar is above GHS 5.00 now. What has he got to say now?

What happened to his touted prowess in economics? It is a constitutional obligation to give the state of the nation address, but we wish to be emphatic that Nana Addo and Dr. Bawumia should spare us the noise, and produce the Takoradi kidnapped girls, find Ahmed Hussein Suale’s killers and save the traumatized Menzgold customers from joining colleagues who have died from shock because of government inaction. Signed Arnold Appiah – President