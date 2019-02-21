Mercedes-Benz Ambulances Silver Unveiled In Accra

Silver Star Auto Limited (SSAL) has launched Mercedes-Benz ambulances at a grand ceremony in Accra. Manufactured to respond to medical and trauma emergencies and fit to partake in disaster rescue and emergency response incidents, the vehicle can travel at high speed to provide the first aid required to save lives.

The new Mercedes-Benz Ambulances are equipped with the best life-saving devices on the market needed for medical emergencies. They include Attendant Chair, Portable Patient Monitor with ECG facilities, Monitoring equipment, Automated External Defibrillator (AED) with Adult and Pediatrics Pads, Scoop Stretchers, Resuscitation Device, Oxygen delivery system and Paramedics Emergency bag.

The grand launch which was held at the Kempinski Hotel during the climax of the German African Business Summit 2019.

Present were representatives of partnered companies of the Mercedes-Benz Ambulance project. They included Mr Henrich Schepler, Chief Executive Officer of Carl Friederichs GmbH and Mr Stefan Kuhn, from Weinmann in Hamburg, G ermany, who were on hand to do an in-depth presentation of the vehicle.

Launching the vehicle, Mr. Nouhad Kalmoni, Executive Director of SSAL underscored life as a precious commodity where every second count during emergency situations and as such assured on behalf of SSAL that with the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Ambulance the precious seconds can be safeguarded to save lives of Ghanaians.

He called on the health sector particularly to target the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Ambulance describing it as an intensive care ambulance and a strong mobile van capable of taking care of any medical emergency situation.

Mr. Kalmoni seized the occasion to thank the Mercedes-Benz Ambulance project partners including Carl Friederichs GmbH and Weinmann in Hamburg, Germany.

“Special thanks also go to the German Embassy in Ghana for the support and the Ministry of Health who aided in a long discussion and careful study in the making of the ambulance for the Ghanaian market”.

Mr. Kalmoni assured the government and private businesses that Silver Star Auto is ready to receive orders for ambulances that are properly specified and built for Ghana with the appropriate warranty and aftersales support.

Mr. Mustafa Kalmoni, General Manager of Commercial Vehicles-SSAL who presented the vehicle charged the market and the health sector to believe in the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Ambulances as ‘the Sprinter’ guarantees safety, robustness, and quality. Mr. Mustafa Kalmoni also urged buyers not be convinced by shoddy vans poorly converted to ambulances, but to buy the Genuine product from Silver Star Auto Limited, the only authorized distributor of Mercedes Benz products in Ghana.

He assured that the vehicles are fully approved by Mercedes-Benz Technicians and built of Ghana specification taking into consideration our roads.

“Statistics today show that we have a limited number of running ambulances in Ghana available for over 29 million Ghanaians. This is unacceptable,” he bemoaned and called urged Ghanaians to stop relying on Government only for their health needs.

He also urged the private sector to assist with national development.

Present was the Deputy Minister of Health, Hon. Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu who endorsed the quality of the Mercedes-Benz Ambulances.

Some of the dignitaries present at the launch included the Deputy German Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Helge Sander, the CEO of the giant Insurance company, Allianz, Mr. Munhwani Darlington, the Managing Director of Standard Charted Bank Ghana, Mrs. Mansa Nettey and representatives of KFW Bank of Germany.

Several other Members of Parliament and District Chief Executives as well as delegations from the Ghana Health Service and the National Ambulance Service.

The event was also attended by practitioners from the Medical field including doctors, nurses, and paramedics.

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com