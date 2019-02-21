Ellembelle MP Wants Drastic Actions To Combat Infant and Maternal Mortality

Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah has called for drastic measures to reduce the growing incidence of infant and maternal mortality in the country.

Though much has been chalked in the previous years, the rate of MM is still higher than the World Health Organization(WHO) requirements.

Ghana currently has Maternal Mortality (MM) ratio of 54/100,000 live births. Ellembele district in 2018 only had 199/100,000 which was way beyond the national target and this was made known during the annual review of the health sector in the district.

Hon. Kofi-Buah said improving infant and maternal health systems through consistent policies and programmes, will improve the health sector and impact development in the country.

The MP made the call in an address delivered on his behalf at Essiama at a ceremony on accelerated action towards improvement in maternal and new born survival under the auspices of Ghana Health Service (GHS) in collaboration with Adamus Resources Limited Nzema Gold Mine.

"The prevention of infant and maternal mortality is one of the challenges facing our health sector. This aspect of our health sector, though relatively unpopular as compared to malaria, HIV, and other common diseases being reported at our health facilities, obviously holds the key to the survival of our nation due to the involvement of precious lives of mothers and our unborn children," he stated.

Explaining why the campaign must be embraced by all Ghanaians, the MP said, "In many parts of our country including Ellembelle, mothers in labour as well as their unborn children, often suffer in pain during delivery."

According to him, many survive the harsh conditions as a result of inadequate health facilities, staff and equipment in most of our health care centres.

“Consequently, the unfortunate ones will occasionally be sacrificed as victims of maternal and infant mortality due to these challenges identified," he lamented.

Hon. Kofi Buah intimated that this unfortunate development hinges on the back of stakeholders with the responsibility to address sector issues to give hope to mothers and generations unborn.

He assured that in discharging his duties as the lawmaker of the Ellembelle constituency, he will partner all the key actors to undertake major steps to reduce infant and maternal mortality drastically.

"In collaboration with the district health directorate, we will effectively stem the tide. It will interest you to know that when I assumed office as the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle in 2009, the district had only two CHPS Compounds to attend to the health needs of the people but through several interventions over the last ten years, the district managed to secure a number of health facilities and can now boast of 34 CHPS compounds providing basic health services,” the MP intimated.

According to the MP, his administration introduced the first Mobile Clinic in the district and the supply of medical equipment through the Nzema Association living abroad.

“I lobbied through ENI to donate 3 ambulances to needy communities and built an antenatal centre at Eikwe hospital. Let me also indicate that we offered special support to nurses in the remote areas of the district to motivate them,” he posited.

Kofi Buah appealed to the GHS to help complete the hospital project for the people in the district to improve the delivery of health care services.

The MP said government must also provide midwives the required support to deliver quality service expectant mothers without losing their babies.

Kwasi Bonzo, District Chief Executive for Ellembelle, also highlighted the worrying situation in the district and the effort being made to nib it in the bud.

He was however happy that the district health directorate had seen the need to take up the challenge in combatting infant and maternal mortality.

“We cannot continue to live and watch while our wives, mothers and sisters die during labor or just after labour. We need conscious effort and support of all stakeholders", the DCE emphasized.