Kumasi Police Haunts For 12 Persons Over NDC Office Shooting

Police in the Ashanti Region has declared twelve(12) persons wanted over the shooting incident at the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) party office in the Ashanti Region.

The police identified four persons alleged to be members of a vigilante group aligned to the party, the Hawks and declared them wanted same day after the incident.

The suspects are Hussein Bari alias Warrior, Midhima, Damos, and Abu Taliban.

The following suspects have been mentioned during Police investigations; Sanni Mohammed alias Commando, Wayo, Element, Jah Rule, as well as Petit, Akon, Fayiz, Mallam and Rock.

In a statement, the police said it plans on publishing the photographs of some of the suspects on various social media platforms in other to afford the general public the opportunity to identify them when seen.

“The general public is once again urged to assist the Police by volunteering in a formation that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators for swift investigation and prosecution,” the statement added.

On Monday, there was an attack at the Ashanti Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) office in Kumasi which left one dead and one other injured. Kumasi: Police interrogate Yamin, Yamoah Ponko over NDC shooting incident

The Ashanti Regional Police Command have questioned former deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Joseph Yamin and a former Chief Executive for the Ejisu Juabeng Municipality, Afrifa Yamoah Ponko.

After questioning, the Police searched Mr.Ponko's residence over reports he had stockpiled arms on Tuesday morning.

He told Citi News he gave “an ordinary statement” to the police.

“When I came here, it was more of a friendly kind of thing. The commander asked me my side of the story. I told him. I briefed the commander and his management team including the investigators and all that.”

Both of them were subsequently granted bail.

Deal swiftly with Kumasi NDC shooting – Minority Leader to Police

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has called for swift police action in dealing with the perpetrators of the violence that happened at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ashanti Region office in Kumasi on Monday.

According to him, the incident that led to the death of one person is unfortunate and worrying.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Haruna Iddrisu, however, also indicated that what happened in Kumasi cannot be compared in any way to the happenings at the Ayawaso West Wuogon By-election.

“I am not able to speak to the matter than to express worry and concern about the crippling insecurity in the country and the emerging violence which remains as the greatest threat to our democratic process. In the matter that happened in Kumasi, the law must deal with you swiftly, decisively and ruthlessly with any person associated with the event.”

Source: citinewsroom.com |Ghana