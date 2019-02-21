Customers Invade Gold Coast Securities Over Locked-Up Investment

Distressed customers of fund management firm, Gold Coast Securities on Tuesday afternoon massed up at the Takoradi office of the company to demand the release of their locked up cash. The angry customers also objected to plans to have their investments transferred into other products.

The customers were said to have stormed the office of the company upon a purported notice they received.

They were, however, disappointed upon arrival at the office as security officers denied knowledge of the purported notices.

When Citi News arrived at the Takoradi Gold Coast security office, customers who easily and calmly brought their money for investment months back without struggle now had difficulty just to get into the office.

Meanwhile, those who made it inside the office had to battle with heat as air conditioners in the office failed to function.

Some of the customers who spoke to Citi News claimed the air conditioners have been put-off to discourage customers from staying for long to demand their investment.

Some of the aggrieved customers including pensioners whose investments have been locked up for months expressed their appointment in the delay of getting their money.

When Citi News contacted the Western and Central Zonal Manager for Gold Coast Security, Alex Laar said that the notice for them to come to the office was false but couldn't tell when these distressed customers could start receiving their money.

Source: citinewsroom.com |Ghana