Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
37 minutes ago | General News

NAPO Visits DPS International

By Modern Ghana
NAPO Visits DPS International

THE EDUCATION MINISTER, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, has paid a working visit to one of Ghana’s world-class learning institution, Delhi Public School (DPS) International.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh's visit to the Tema-based school on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, was to help familiarise himself with the operations of the institution.

Speaking to journalists on the purpose of his visit, the minister observed that “my main purpose was to visit a wonderful facility done really on the back of good social responsibility for the better education in this country.”

He said it was also to see for himself “and also encourage and support such an investment.”

He described DPS International as a model school and prayed that God will bless Ghana with the resources to replicate it elsewhere.

Chairman of DPS International, Mukesh Thakwani, was elated about the minister's visit and thanked him profusely for taking time off his busy schedule to tour the school.

The theme for the assembly during the minister's visit was centred around time consciousness.

Mr. Thakwani explained that “time is really a big gift from God to us. We have to really make sure that how we can really utilise our time.”

He encouraged his students to see their parents as their best blessing and to always show their love and affection for them.

He also urged them to respect the Ghanaian culture which entreats the young ones to show respect to the elderly, admonishing them to make priority lists daily to enable them to become more efficient, saying if you are not doing the homework, then it is because of time management.

According to him, DPS International's authorities dream is to make a student from the school become a president of Ghana one day.

About DPSI Ghana

DPSI Ghana was founded in September 2010 by renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist, Mukesh Thakwani, under the aegis of Delhi Public School – a chain of schools all around the globe known for its holistic education.Mr. Thakwani’s mission has always been to champion the cause of education in the West African sub-region by providing a world-class educational system. The school has over 700 students from over 28 students.

DPS International, Ghana is affiliated to the University of Cambridge International Examinations and Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi (CBSE).

Source: Daily Guide

General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
The 10 Best Holiday Destinations
Farmers Urged To Adopt Latest Agric Technology To Fight Climate Change
Kumasi Police Haunts For 12 Persons Over NDC Office Shooting
Customers Invade Gold Coast Securities Over Locked-Up Investment
TOP STORIES

President Akufo-Addo To Account For His Stewardship Today

7 minutes ago

Kumasi Police Haunts For 12 Persons Over NDC Office Shooting

48 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line