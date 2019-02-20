Modern Ghana logo

Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
29 minutes ago | General News

NDC Man Shot To Death In Kumasi Buried

By Modern Ghana
The Late Wasihu Iddrisu being laid to rest
The murdered opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), member Wasihu Iddrisu, has been buried. There was security presence where the late Iddrisu mortal remains were laid to rest at Tafo in the Ashanti Region, following a solemn Islamic ritual.

Mr. Iddrisu was shot dead on Monday, February 18 by attackers at the Ashanti regional headquarters of the NDC.

Four members of pro-NDC vigilante group, the Hawks, according to police, were behind the killing of Iddrisu and there has been a manhunt for them since the killing.

The names of the suspects have been given as Husein Barnabas aka Warrior, Mijima, Damos and Abu Taliban.

---Daily Guide

