One Killed In Renewed Bolga Chieftaincy Clash

By Modern Ghana
One person has been shot dead while another in a critical condition at the Bolgatanga Regional hospital, following a renewed Bolgatanga chieftaincy dispute on Wednesday.

Even though the cause of the renewed chieftaincy dispute is yet to be ascertained, a joint military and Police personnel have been deployed to the town to restore peace.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, Upper East Regional Police Commander, ACP Ampofo Duku said, “There was a disturbance involving the two chieftaincy groups and one person was shot dead and the other also sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital in a very critical condition. As at now, the person is still on admission.”

The Bolga chieftaincy dispute has been lingering for some time now.

In 2017, two persons were reported dead, with scores sustaining injuries, in suspected renewed chieftaincy clashes in the Atulbabisi community in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

Many houses were torched while personal belongings were also vandalised in the clash.

Background

The Bolgatanga chieftaincy clashes began after the death of the Paramount Chief of Bolgatanga, Naba Martin Abilba III, in 2013, with his eldest son and another royal laying claim to the stool.

The Judicial Committee of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs ruled on the matter, but the case is currently pending at the Bolgatanga High Court.

–citinewsroom

