Tullow Mentors 21 HR Practitioners

About twenty-one, human resource practitioners in the country have successfully gone through a 12 month mentoring under the Tullow Maiden HR Mentoring Programme.

The programme which was launched last year seeks to bring together a pool of top-notch HR practitioners towards nurturing the next generation of HR leaders.

It was initiated by the HR and Business Service Director of Tullow Ghana Irene Asiedu after mentoring some upcoming practitioners in the field.

According to her most organizations thrives on professional human resource personnel to grow and contribute to national development.

She said “the Programme was designed to give HR practitioners the confidence to speak up in places where sometimes their opinions may not be relevant.

She was optimistic the programme will impact organizations.

“If you have a happy organization, some of that can be attributed to human resources’ she added. On his part President of the Institute for Human Resource Management Practitioners, Dr. Edward Kwapong was hopeful parliament will soon pass the HR Bill into law soon.

The Bill, when Passed into Law, will among others give the institute powers to sanction members who misconduct themselves and also give the Institute a Charter Status.

Mr. Kwapong “Said the bill has gone through the Attorney General Department, Cabinet and is now before parliament for passage into law.

He stated that “the bill when passed can give them legal backing to sanction and withdraw the license of practitioners. Human Resources Management is a fast-growing profession in Ghana with many aspiring young talents.

Over the years, there has been increasing demand from businesses for HR professionals to be real enablers of business growth in the country.