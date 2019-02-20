2019 State Of The Nation Address: What KuYA Expects From Akufo-Addo

Tomorrow 21st February 2019, the President of The Republic of Ghana H. E. President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo would be delivering the State Of the Nations Address(SONA) to the Seventh (7th) Parliament in the fourth(4th) Republic.

The Executives and entire members of Kumasi Youth Association(KuYA) would wish if the President of the Republic would touch on the under listed projects and let us know their current state.

It is our humble prayer and expectations that Our President would let us know the state of all these projects.

KuYA Expectations On tomorrow's SONA;

- Boankra In-Land Port Project

- Kumasi Inner City Roads Project

- Sofo-Line Interchange, Abuakwa double lane Project and Komfo Anokye fly Over.

- Military Hospital Project at Afari

- Kumasi International Airport Project progress

- The Gang Of Uncompleted Hospitals In the Region.

1. Kumawu hospital Project

2. Tepa Regional Hospital Project

3. Bekwai Hospital Project

4. Sewia Hospital Project

Finally, we hope our expectations would not be met with Disappointments.

May God bless Us All.

Thank You.

...Signed....

KWABENA FRIMPONG

GENERAL SECRETARY