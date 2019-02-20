NCCE Vows To Name And Shame Political Parties For Fueling Vigilante Groups

The National Commission for Civic Education has vowed it will “condemn, name and shame all political parties who endorse, support, sponsor and identify themselves with any of these [vigilante] groups.”

The NCCE said this at a press conference Wednesday, where they condemned the murder of National Democratic Congress' (NDC's) political activist, the late Wasiu Iddrisu.

The deceased was allegedly murdered by the Hawks alleged to be allied to the opposition party in Kumasi Monday during a party meeting.

“The NCCE maintains its condemnation of any political violence by thugs styled as vigilante groups and therefore vociferously condemns this latest incident in the strongest of terms,” its chairperson, Josephine Nkrumah, told the press.

By this press conference, the NCCE said it has served notice to all political parties ahead of the 2020 elections to disband their vigilante groups or risk being named and shamed.

The NCCE’s conference comes at a time the president by Executive instrument has set up the Emile Short Commission of Inquiry to probe the violence which marred the recent Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election allegedly instigated by pro-government militia, the delta force.

---Myjoyonline