NDC PC Calls For Investigation Into Gun Shoots Around His House

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, is pleading with the Emile Short Commission to investigate the over a dozen bullet marks on his residence when masked security operatives stormed the area on January 31.

Delali Kwasi Brempong giving his testimony before the Commission Wednesday said he has evidence to prove the masked men targeted his house in the siege near the polling station at La Bawaleshie Primary School.

At least 16 individuals were injured when the National Security operatives stormed the residence of the candidate on suspicion that arms had been stockpiled there. In the cause of the operation, the armed men clashed with supporters of the candidate.

National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah told the Commission that the supporters fired gunshots at the personnel which compelled their men to fire warning shots. According to Mr. Kan Dapaah, the security operatives fired only six shots ostensibly to scare away the candidate’s supporters who were resisting their operation there.

His account was corroborated by Minister of State in Charge of National Security, Bryan Acheampong as well as all the police chiefs who have so far given testimonies before the Commission.

But opening up for the first time since the incident, Kwasi Brempong disputed the claims, insisting not less than 15 bullets hit the walls of his house and requested a further probe to establish the truth in the accounts of the Minister and the security operatives.

“There's evidence to show that there were at least 15 bullet marks around my house. I'll be grateful if this will be investigated,” he asked of the fact-finding body.

According to him, he had left home earlier on the day of the polls to tour some polling centres when he received a call from his son that “he had heard some shooting while he was in the bathroom, so I shouldn't come home….”

He said: “Some people said that when the armed men came in they asked everyone to lie on the ground and tried to go in but they faced some resistance from the people in the house. They failed to enter.”

“Till now I cannot explain the armed violence inside my house,” Brempong stated.

Stockpiling arms

He also denies claims by the security operatives that there was a hoard of firearms in his house.

“I want to put on record that my house is not a warehouse. It is a 7-bedroom house with private working spaces. I have never lawfully or unlawfully acquired firearms in my life,” he argued.

The trained pharmacist and politician explained further that “There was no evidence that anyone had brought any arms to my house.

“There's no evidence of shooting inside my house, but there's an abundance of evidence of shooting outside my house.”

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com