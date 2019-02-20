Military Officer Under Investigation Over Ponzi Scheme

The Ghana Armed Forces and the Police service are probing a military officer (WO 2) Gladys Duffour for her involvement in the operation of a Ponzi scheme known as Emmanuel Investment.

There were reports by both traditional and social media suggesting that the military high command has not responded to reports that a military officer allegedly defrauded her colleagues and the public.

The woman is said to have taken thousands of Ghana cedis from her victims.

The said report further alleged that some soldiers who invested their life savings, salaries and proceeds from peacekeeping missions had not recouped their investments since October 2018.

However, a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces and sighted by Citi News indicated that the command is collaborating with the Police to ensure that justice is served.

“The Police are still continuing with the investigations in collaboration with other state investigative bodies. The Military Police is also closely monitoring the investigations. It is therefore false for anyone to allege or insinuate that the military hierarchy is condoning wrongdoing in the barracks.

The Military High Command wishes to assure the general public that under no circumstance will it condone any unprofessional conduct by any member of the Ghana Armed forces. The situation in the barracks is clam, and there is no tension as being alleged by the audio.”

EOCO saves 9,000 clients from 3 Ponzi schemes

This development comes days after the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) indicated that it had saved more than 9,000 customers from losing their investments with three financial institutions which were allegedly operating 'Ponzi' schemes.

The companies, whose names have been given as Wealth Drive Ghana Limited, Global Coin Help Limited and TCL Market Ghana Limited, had pledged to pay interest rates of between 10 and 30 percent on the deposits of their customers.

For operating without licences, the three companies have been arraigned for prosecution.

The Executive Director of EOCO, Mr K. K. Amoah, told the Daily Graphic in Accra last Thursday that the distraught customers had, at the instance of EOCO, agreed to a payment schedule with the companies to have their deposits refunded to them.

He said so far the agreed payment plan with the customers was strictly being adhered to.

–citinewsroom