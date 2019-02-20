National Security Personnel Actions Gradually Being Justified

What happened at the Ashanti Regional National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Office vindicates the National Security Personnel of whatever action they took at the Ayawaso West Wuguon Constituency during the constituency's by-election.

It confirms the National Security Personnel's assertion of an intelligence they picked from the Ayawaso West Wuguon Constituency that the NDC, former President Mahama and the NDC parliamentary candidate had brought in hoodlums who had in their possession sophisticated guns to terrorize electorates and the entire constituents and also disrupt the by-election, it cements the allegations that the gun-wielding barbarians who were brought in by the NDC truly attempted to disrupt the elections, and also fired from the house of the NDC parliamentary candidate at the National Security Personnel, it solidifies the statement that if the National Security Personnel had not gone in fast, serious mayhem would have been meted out to the entire constituents, and the electorates and the other parliamentary candidates in the constituency by these gun-wielding rebels of the NDC.

Happenings at the Ashanti NDC Regional Office has really confirmed everything, and I only hope that such internally sponsored operations of these hoodlums don't get anyone killed at the upcoming NDC Flagbearership Election congress. I will, as a result, plead with the President through the Ministers in charge of National Security to deploy more of their men to the grounds of the NDC Flagbearership Election Congress so as to help prevent or reduce any casualties as they did to help prevent similar at the Ayawaso West Wuguon Constituency during the constituency's by-elections.

Hhhmm, may God be praised always

Nana Kwadwo Akwaa

[email protected]

Member, Critical Thinkers International (CTI)