Your Season Is Over, It's My Time Now —Bagbin to Mahama

Presidential aspirant of the National Democratic Congress, Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has said he is very optimistic of winning the NDC's presidential primaries although he's considered an under-dog.

Speaking on Peace Fm's Kokrokoo platform hosted by Kwami Sefa Kayi, Mr. Bagbin who is also the 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament said, there is a time for everything and he believes former President Mahama's season is over and it's his time now.

"I'm sure of winning on the 23rd. It'll be a surprise to many because some of us are seen as underdog but i have a record, I'm known. See there is a time for everything and a season for everything, his season is over and its my season now" he said.

Mr John Dramani Mahama is highly-tipped to win the party’s upcoming primary slated 23rd February 2019. Meanwhile, Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has declared on several occasions that he's ready to compete with him.