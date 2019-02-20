Normalization Committee Assures It Will Meet Expected Targets

Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture yesterday met with the Members of GFA Normalisation Committee formed by FIFA at Parliament House to settle issues concerning Ghana Football and the way forward.

This is where the Normalisation Committee assured the youth and sports committee of parliament that it is working hard to achieve the expected targets set.

The Committee was summoned by Mr Alex Agyekum, the Member of Parliament for Mpohor who is the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture to appear yesterday at the 5th floor of Job 600.

The meeting was initially opened to the media by the Chairman Mr. Agyekum but was later held closed-doors.

The meeting spanned for 3 hours but efforts made by media men to have a quick interview with Dr. Kofi Amoah, Chairman of the Normalisation Committee proved abortive.

Mr Agyekum later briefed the media and said the Normalisation Committee were asked to brief the Committee of Parliament about how far they have gone with the mandate given to them by FIFA, and that, they must try and review the status of the GFA, after that they must bring whatever will be the final document to FIFA for ratification and once they. get the edited document from FIFA it will be presented back to Congress for final approval and also be ratified by Congress and that will be the Working Document upon which the decision of the Executives Committee of the F.A.will be conducted.

Mr Agyekum also said that the NC revealed to the Parliamentary Committee that the six Sub -Committees formed by them will by the close of this week submit their report to them and will be incorporated into the overall recommendation by the Normalisation Committee onward transmission to FIFA for ratification and brought back to Congress for final approval, which will be the road map.

Honourable Alex Kofi Agyekum, in an answer to the timeline given to them by FIFA, said the NC promised to meet the targeted timeline which is March ending.

Concerning the Special tournament, Mr Agyekum said the Committee detailed steps taken by NC and GHALCA but declined to brief the media since he does not want to pre-empt the next meeting with the club owners and other stakeholders.

Mr Agyekum, lastly said the President His Excellency Nana Addo Darkwa is committed to the development of football in Ghana and has to push huge cash to it.