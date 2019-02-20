Modern Ghana logo

Anas To Drop Bombshell On Illegal Mining

By Modern Ghana
Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas is set to release his latest investigative piece which focuses on illegal mining. The award-winning journalist made the announcement on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

The report, which he said will be published in the New Crusading Guide newspaper, features “illegal deals on mining sites.”

“Be prepared to see the shocking realities on illegal mining. Anas Aremeyaw Anas hits the ground together with the team,” he stated.

Coming Soon

Grab a copy of your authoritative New Crusading GUIDE and read about the men who stab the nation in the back.

Get to read about the illegal deals on mining sites and details about how the men who are supposed to work in the interest of the President and Ghanaians, take money and neglect their duties.

Be prepared to see the shocking realities on illegal mining. Anas Aremeyaw Anas hits the ground together with the team. Part 1 #SayNoToCorruption #JeSuisAnas

Illegal mining in the country has been a topical issue in the country for the past few years sparking major campaigns and outrage by Ghanaians especially over the negative impact on the activities on water bodies and lands.

—citinewsroom

