NDC Northern Region Declares Support For Mahama

Former Minister of Agricultural under the John Dramani Mahama led administration, Alhaji Mohammed Muniru Limuna and the Member of Parliament for Damongo constituency, Hon Mutawakilu Adams Garlus as well as current and former Executives of NDC in Damongo have led a campaign to woo votes for John Dramani Mahama in the coming Saturday NDC Presidential primaries.

The NDC leading members moved from polling station to polling station and urged delegates to come out to vote massively in the upcoming polls.

Alhaji Muniru reminded delegates that John Mahama is the surest bet and the best to win back power in 2020. He said the wish of the NPP is to see John Mahama not contesting come 2020 but it is loud and clear that it is only when you visit two markets that you can clearly tell the difference which one is best.

He therefore urged delegates to remember that they are not voting John Mahama because he partly comes from Damongo neither are they voting for John Mahama because he is a Gonja but they are joining the thousands of delegates to vote for John Dramani Mahama because the cry of every Ghanaian now is to see John Mahama lead Ghana again.

The MP for Damongo constituency on his part took voters through the voting process using a sample ballot and told the polling station executives to concentrate on the number '3' position.

In a related story, campaigning for John Dramani Mahama has intensified in the Yapei- Kusawgu constituency.

The MP Hon. John Jinapor, accompanied by two former DCEs and constituency executives met delegates across the constituency to speak to them to vote massively for John Dramani Mahama to lead the NDC.