1 hour ago | General News

Electrocution Kills 3 In Kyebi

By Modern Ghana
Thirteen workers of Jerfix International Company were electrocuted while mounting billboards at Asikam , near Kyebi. Three of them, Kwadwo Wadasi, aged 25; Joshua Oboye, 20 and Agyei Taller, 40, died on arrival at the Kibi Government Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary of the hospital for autopsy and preservation.

Philip Larbi, aged 34, George Asante, 30, Ebenezer Addo, 30, Haruna Abdul Rahaman, 23 and Isaac Owusu 15 sustained injuries and are responding to treatment at the Kyebi Government Hospital.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ebenezer Tetteh told the Ghana News Agency that the workers were mounting a billboard of a yet to be built vocational training school when it accidentally fell on a high tension cable resulting in the electrocution of the workers.

The remaining five workers, Emmanuel Danso, 32; Charles K. Nyako, 45; Stephen Namor, 33; Nana Yaw Ofori, 22 and Richard Karikari 22, were treated and discharged.

DSP Tetteh said the police visited the scene and took photographs of the victims at the scene to assist in investigations.

He said the Director of Jerfix International Company, Mr Jerry Jiriku and the supervisor of the team, Mr Sampson Sefa Boateng have been invited to assist with the investigation.

