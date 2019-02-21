The Altar Of Prayer

When God created the heavens and earth, He made the Garden of Eden and kept the man Adam in it. The man was stationed in the garden to commune with God to know Him better. Now the OTHER way to know God is by prayer.

People may say reading the bible, I have no doubt but I will find it difficult to know a person reading him ONLY unless he speaks, John 5:39 Jesus said, search ye the scriptures for they testify of me.

From this, I can say that the scriptures give a description to the life of Jesus Christ. Prayer, as we had learnt from childhood, is a communication between one and God. The difference between reading the bible to know God and praying to know God is that one reveals the things He has already said and done and the latter now gives an account of what God is saying about one’s life at the moment.

The Advance English Dictionary explains “altar” as a raised structure on which gifts or sacrifices are made to a god.

An altar can also be seen as a system of authorization where the realm of the spirit makes contact with the physical realm on legal grounds.

Again, an altar is where covenants are activated and maintained.

Covenants cannot work without an altar.

The first death that happened in the bible happened on account of altars. Two brothers went to offer sacrifices, after one’s sacrifice was accepted the other rejected based on hatred of the acceptance,

THEN one of the brothers killed the other. Then the Lord said to Cain the blood of thy brother has brought your case before me. The blood of Abel here served as a symbol of an altar.

Altars can be categorized into three (3)

Physical monument: Jacob’s stone Gen 28

Institutions: Solomon’s temple in Jerusalem

People: Abraham, Samuel and Jesus Christ the High Priest in Hebrews 7

We have to agree that the most accurate measure of one’s spiritual life is his prayer life. If your prayer life is dead, then you are not spiritual.

There are a lot of people who parade themselves to be spiritual yet do not have a prayer life, by this I won't submit to them they are not spiritual people. We must also admit the fact that it is very easy to teach and preach but it’s a huge sacrifice to pray.

The queen of Scotland said, "I fear nothing like the prayer of John Knox”. Can it be said of you that people feared how you prayed? Anyone who has walked in true dominion walked from the standpoint of prayer, examples can range from Abraham, Moses, Daniel and Jesus Christ to mention but a few.

In Luke 18:1 the bible says Jesus Christ spoke a parable which says to this end, men always ought to pray and not to faint. The ultimate goal of this parable was prayer, where the people would know the essence of prayer.

Matthew 21:13 have a nice clause within it, which states that “My house shall be called the house of prayer but you have turned it into the den of thieves. Prayer is inevitable in the life of the believer and also that of the Church.

The ministry of Jesus grew on the premise of prayer in Mark 1:37, it was recorded that after a long night of prayer, the disciplines found him and said to him everyone is looking for you.

People can only look for a praying man and not one who slumbers.

“it is possible for the man of the word to ignore prayer but it’s impossible for the man of prayer to ignore the word”.

One of the natural ways of establishing an altar is by the consistency of a practice within a region, where consistency means doing the exact of what one is doing over a long period of time without getting exhausted.

Christianity is the only religion which does not like the practice of consistency. Watch other religions, where they recite certain words over and over again to be accustomed to it. And they do this without getting tired. It looks like it’s a ritual they are performing we need to come to the point where we make prayer a ritual (An everyday thing) and never get tired of it. We need to say like Samuel said it’s a sin for me not to pray 1 Sam. 12:23.

Three (3) Reasons Why We Must Pray

Prayer is God’s authorized system for which we commune and fellowship with Him. Luke 6:12 and Matthew 26:36-39.

We do understand that corporate prayer is good and great but one needs to have his/her secret place.

Prayer creates a legal platform for God, angels and the spirit realm to gain access and entrance to intervene in the affairs of men. Psalm 115:16 and Eze. 22:30-31.

Prayer is God’s authorized system for enforcing dominion and compliance. The miracles Jesus were able to perform despite Him being the son of God was on the basis of His prayer life. The disciple one day wanted to do in His absence but were unable to do so because they had a very weak prayer life. Mark 9:29

So many things are not coming our way because of the prayerlessness of the church, unless we make it a habit, we would remain where we are.

Whenever we get results after prayers an altar prevailed on our behalf. Believe me!