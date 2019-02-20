Haruna Condemns Kumasi Shooting, Call For Swift Police Action

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu is calling for swift police action in dealing with the perpetrators of the violence that happened at the NDC Headquarters in Kumasi yesterday.

According to him, the incident that led to the death of one person is unfortunate and worrying.

Addressing the press, Haruna Iddris, however, indicated that what happened in Kumasi cannot be compared in any way to the happenings at the Ayawaso West Wuogon By-election.

“I am not able to speak to the matter than to express worry and concern about the crippling insecurity in the country and the emerging violence which remains as the greatest threat to our democratic process. In the matter that happened in Kumasi, the law must deal with you swiftly, decisively and ruthlessly with any person associated with the event.” NDC shooting: Police name four alleged members of Hawks as suspects

Police have said four alleged members of pro-National Democratic Congress group, the Hawks, are suspected to be behind the attack at the Ashanti Regional NDC office in Kumasi that left one dead and one other injured.

A statement from the police named the suspects as Warrior, Mijinmma, Damos and Abu Taliban.

The crime scene has since been cordoned off by the Ashanti Regional Police as investigations into the incident began.

The shooting is said to have happened when the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and the Regional Executive Committee met at the regional office.

So far, police have said men with guns on motorbikes “invade the premises, shooting indiscriminately.”

A team of crime officers from the Ashanti Regional Police Command were deployed to the office at Amakom in minutes after the incident.

There were traces of blood stains around the premises of the office when Citi News got there on Monday afternoon before it was cordoned off.

Condemnation of clash

The NDC Secretariat in the region has condemned the clash describing it as regrettable.

The party first confirmed that one person had died from the incident.

“We regret to announce that one of the two men who was shot has passed on and the other is in a critical condition at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).”

Former President John Dramani Mahama also said the incident was “clearly a criminal act”.

“I strongly condemn this incident. It is clearly a criminal act, and I call on the police and relevant security agencies to investigate and immediately apprehend the culprits and subject them to the full rigours of the law.”

Suame NDC Chair attacked over party car

This incident comes after the Constituency Chairman for the NDC in Suame, Ashanti Region, Saeed Umar , was last week attacked by some assailants believed to be NDC members.

The victim, Saeed Umar was allegedly attacked by some supporters who demanded he returned a vehicle belonging to the party.

Some three persons arrested in connection with the alleged attack was subsequently granted bail.

Source: citinewsroom.com |Ghana