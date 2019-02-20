Somali MP: 'Kenyans Will Flee Nairobi If We Declare War Against Them'

Since last Saturday the maritime dispute between Kenya and Somalia has threatened to raise tensions between the two countries that previously have been working together to terminate Al-Shabaab militants as the row escalated into a full-blown diplomatic war.

Dahir Amin Jesow, one of the Somalia prominent lower house members called that Kenyan troops in Somalia leave the country for the sake of Kenya’s aggression on Somalia's Water.

The Somali MP questioned how Kenyan troops can keep Somali's peace while their government is considering Somalia as an enemy.

The MP said during the interview” It’s a point to be considered for taking Somalia as the enemy of Kenya, and I believe the if both nations get on war, Kenyans will most likely flee from Nairobi –the world can declare that we are heroes and our children can fight them better ”

Mr. Jesow urged also that Somali Government should halt the trade between Kenya and Somalia saying “that they can poison our people” and must pull out their military from Somalia.

"When country started aggression and considered you as the enemy, the only thing you wait is an attack, so before that comes that we should fire their troops through AMISOM in our respective country, then we can start negotiations as a next step," he added.

The bilateral relationship between these two nations is worsening while they are loggerheads over maritime border dispute though Somalia said it would not undertake any other unilateral action in the disputed territory until the case is decided by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

Kenya is one of five East African countries that contributed combat troops to the African Union Mission in Somalia [AMISOM] which is helping the Federal Government of Somalia on it war against Al-Shabaab.