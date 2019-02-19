Two NDC's 'Hawks' Warrior And Abu Taliban Arrested Over Kumasi Killing

Unconfirmed report by ModernGhana sources reveal that two of the four suspects in connection with the shooting at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) regional office have been nabbed.

Husein Banabaa aka Worrior and Abu Taliban were arrested this evening on the Prang road in the Bono East region.

The rest of the suspects are Damos and Mijima who are still on the run.

The police declared that the four suspects who belong to the pro-NDC vigilante group, Hawks are behind the attack.

The gunmen allegedly shot one to death while another is in critical condition following an attack in Kumasi on Monday Feb 18.

The two were part of several NDC supporters who were in front of the party office while some National Officers were in a meeting with their regional counterparts inside.

...more soon