Ghana Needs A Politically Free Security Forces—Accra Regional Commander

The Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Patrick Adusei Sarpong has said the security service must be allowed to operate freely without any political control.

Speaking at the Emile Short Commission probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election on Tuesday, he explained that though it might sound impossible, the country's security service could function properly if it is insulated from interference by the politicians.

He further stated that interruptions from politicians in any forms affect the smooth operation of the security service in the country.

According to him, this has become the major challenge to the Ghana Police Service under previous regimes.

"If the politicians take their hands off the security and allow the security men to do their work without any elements of a hindrance, I think with time everything will be fine," the Regional Commander stated