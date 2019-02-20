Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
2 hours ago | General News

Ghana Needs A Politically Free Security Forces—Accra Regional Commander

By Blandina Awinbun Atintande
Ghana Needs A Politically Free Security Forces—Accra Regional Commander

The Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Patrick Adusei Sarpong has said the security service must be allowed to operate freely without any political control.

Speaking at the Emile Short Commission probing the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election on Tuesday, he explained that though it might sound impossible, the country's security service could function properly if it is insulated from interference by the politicians.

He further stated that interruptions from politicians in any forms affect the smooth operation of the security service in the country.

According to him, this has become the major challenge to the Ghana Police Service under previous regimes.

"If the politicians take their hands off the security and allow the security men to do their work without any elements of a hindrance, I think with time everything will be fine," the Regional Commander stated

Blandina Awinbun Atintande
Blandina Awinbun Atintande News Reporter
General News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Jean Mensa Must Up Her Game – Haruna Iddrisu
I'm A Pharmacist, We Don't Use Fire Arms In Medicine – Delali Brempong
Ayawaso Probe: NDC Candidate Denies Stockpiles Of Weapons In His House
Military Officer Under Investigation Over Ponzi Scheme
TOP STORIES

Mahama Should Take Responsibility For Gunshots--Lecturer To ...

37 minutes ago

Government's Delivery Of 275 Ambulances Highly Commendable--...

42 minutes ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line