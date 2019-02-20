Unqualified Books: A Silent Cause Of Poor Performance Among Students

In Ghana, academic success is held in high esteem. Poor performance among students therefore attracts the concerns of government, parents, students and other stakeholders of education. For some years now, Ghana has been suffering the headache of poor performance in her schools. Several researchers and scholars have therefore conducted studies on the causes of poor performance among students in Ghana.

The common factors, especially on the core subjects, usually include lack of or inadequate teachers, availability of unqualified teachers, teacher absenteeism and lateness, lack of or inadequate teaching-learning materials, failure to motivate students, antisocial behaviour of teachers, corporal punishment to mention a few. Mention is hardly made of the quality of books students use to learn. This article is about the presence of unqualified English Language books available to students and how they can contribute to poor performance in the subject.

It is sad to register that there are books poorly written on the English Language. Some of these books are written by experts in other areas. I wonder why they do not write on their area of specialization since they have more knowledge in that area, all things being equal. Perhaps they believe they can easily get the market for English books since English is a core subject in most or all levels of education.

Hmmm, I once taught at a school which had no textbooks for the English Language. It was difficult to teach reading comprehension and summary without them. I had to photocopy passages and group students to enable us to teach and learn those topics. One day, a bookseller sold some English books at the cost of 25 Ghana cedis each to my students. Excitedly, they bought them.

I entered class the next day and they broke the good news to me. When we attempted to read one of the passages in the book, I discovered a lot of errors. We couldn't use them for our lessons. I read the biography of the author and realised he is an expert in a different area altogether.

On another occasion, a student challenged me with evidence from a book that the spelling of ''pronunciation'' is ''pronunciation.'' He further said I should let them know if they have changed the spellings of certain words because they have books with those spellings. I referred him to the dictionary to resolve the issue. Note that the issue was not on American and British spelling variation but wrong spelling.

Another incident happened during a grammar lesson with Form One students. We were learning about nouns and gender. This is about nouns denoting masculine and feminine forms. For instance, the feminine form of a young human female is 'girl' and the young human male is 'boy'; we have duck and drake for feminine and masculine respectively etc. The students were asked to give their own examples in turns. It was all well until one boy mentioned ''whom'' as a feminine noun and ''whose'' as the masculine form. I became confused because we had not started treating Pronouns and 'who' and 'whose' do not express gender distinction hence can be used for both male and female. In an attempt to correct him, he pulled out the evidence from his bag, a book he bought and has been using. I was surprised and worried at the glaring evidence. The cover of the book was off so I couldn’t ascertain the author and other details.

Regarding solved past questions, it is sometimes experienced that some answers to some Multiple Choice Questions are wrong. Unfortunately, some students are unable to detect such mistakes hence learn the wrong things. During examinations which may include selected past questions or related questions, such students will give the wrong answers they have learned from these books.

I told my students some books, especially those bought in the open market, should be used with caution. They should not be seen as Bibles or Qur'ans since some authors maybe money, not content/ knowledge, conscious. I call on teachers to thoroughly inspect books brought for sale to students in the various schools. Also, authors should thoroughly edit their work or get experts to peruse them before release to students avoid typographical and content errors. Again, publishers and the book censorship boards of Ghana need to tighten their belts and possibly audit the English Language books in the system to purify the system from unqualified and misleading materials. I suggest again that students who have bought the unqualified books be compensated for the damage to knowledge (wrong information learned) and loss of money.

