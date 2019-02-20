Sacked GCB Workers To Petition Akufo-Addo, CHRAJ

Some ex-workers of defunct UT and Capital Banks who were absorbed into GCB Bank but had their contracts terminated say they may petition President Nana Akufo-Addo or the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to ensure their reinstatement. According to them, the manner in which their contracts were terminated was inhumane.

Some of them complained that it will adversely affect their livelihoods as well as their dependents.

The workers who number about 57 are alleged to have been sacked by GCB Bank for not possessing pass marks in subjects like Mathematics and English in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Reports suggest that an ongoing audit of former UT and Capital banks staff absorbed by the GCB Bank revealed some issues with the qualifications of over a hundred staff.

The recent sacking comes about 2 years after the Ghana Commercial Bank took over UT and Capital banks.

GCB was authorized to take over the two banks because according to the Central Bank, they had “severe impairment of their capital.”

Speaking to Citi Business News spokesperson for the ex-workers, Raymond Addai-Danquah, said they are considering other options to have their grievances addressed.

“For me, it is rather unfortunate that this should happen to these colleagues of ours…Somebody has D or E in one of those core subjects, and you used that as a basis to terminate the person's appointment, trust me this is inhumane. And it is about time GCB reinstates these people before we go further.”

“Because we are not giving up on this matter. We are taking it to the extreme. If we have to send a petition to the presidency, or the Finance Ministry we will do that. We don't even mind going to CHRAJ,” he said.

A copy of the termination letter sighted by Citi Business News and signed by GCB's Head of Human Resources, Kojo Essel Jnr, said “You will be paid an equivalent of one (1) month's basic salary in lieu of notice in line with section 29(a) of our collective agreement and other benefits you may be entitled to per your contract of employment, less any indebtedness to the bank”.

The termination letter also added that “You are to hand over any company property that may be in your possession including but not limited to documents, manuals, Computer/laptop, mobile phone, ID Card, Name tag, electronic access card and keys to your line manager/supervisor before your final departure.”

An ex-worker who received one of the letters, but asked not to be named, further called for the affected workers to be reinstated.

“We need them to reinstate us because it's no fault of ours. If someone has C or D or E or F…and we've all been able to move on to do our undergraduate, some people even have Masters qualification and yet still their appointments have been terminated, based on the reason that they didn't pass their Maths and English in the WASSCE or SSSCE. It is going to affect my livelihood, definitely. There will be no funds coming in and my mum depends on me, my parents depend on me,” he lamented.

