New Anloga District Inaugurated

The Anloga District has convened for a collaboration between stakeholders and the people of Anloga land to make the district one of the best.

In a speech read on behalf of President Nana Akufo Addo by the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Achibald Yaw Letsa, said his government is offering a new approach to doing things to drive the agenda for change, growth, job creation and prosperity for all.

According to the President, the agenda will certainly be fulfilled if government brings governance to the doorsteps of the people which will ensure effective and efficient decentralisation through grassroots participation, better planning and improved service delivery in local communities.

“The assemblies are an integral part of my vision for economic and social transformation provided in the coordinated programmes of economic and social development policies 2017-2024, which I presented to the parliament of Ghana,” the President said.

He said he is determined to fully meet the constitutional imperative to ensure the accountability of local government authorities.

The Awormefia of Anlo, Togbui Sri 111, appealed to the President to expedite work on the proposed Keta Harbour project. He also called for the dredging of the Keta lagoon as well as the fixing of the poor road network in the Shine area of the new Anlo district. He however thanked the President for the creation of the new Anlo district and pledged his support.

Deputy Local government minister Collins Ntim described the inauguration of the district as a fulfilment of the dreams of the Chiefs and the people of the area. He was of the view that the new district will become one of the fastest developing districts across the country judging from the enthusiasm and commitment demonstrated by the people of the area.

He disclosed that procurement processes for the needed logistics and equipment for the new district including vehicles are underway to ensure that the district is fully grounded. Mr Ntim commended the Chiefs and the people of the Anlo state sustaining the peace and tranquillity in its 36 paramouncies over the years adding that the peaceful nature of the area is the prerequisite for total development of the area.

The MCE for Keta ,Seth Yormewu said the struggle for the creation of the district began several years ago until the NPP government gave meaning to the request last year. He thanked the President, the regional ministers and other stakeholders who worked in close collaboration with one another to achieve this feat.

Mr Yormewu charged the people to continue to collaborate with one another in order to ensure that the dreams and aspirations of the new district are achieved.

The constitution says that Ghana shall have a system of local government and administration, which shall be decentralised. The assemblies are the focal areas for the government and brutal and urban development agenda, which includes the provision of better opportunities for poverty reduction and enhancement of quality life, using agricultural regeneration and industrialisation as well as urban renewal programmes with emphasis on development and maintenance of urban infrastructure.

Source:Myjoyonline.com