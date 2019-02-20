An ASP, DSP not fit to lead SWAT Unit

DCOP Patrick Adusei Sarpong, Accra Regional Police Commander has told the Emile Short Commission that an officer with the rank of DSP or ASP is not fit to lead the National Security SWAT team.

“As things stand, do you think that being led at that level by an ASP or a recently promoted DSP is adequate?” he was asked by Professor Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, a member of the committee.

DCOP Sarpong’s response was “I think not”.

The Accra Regional Police Commander also suggested that “a senior officer [should] be in charge of them if there is still the need to maintain [DSP Samuel Azugu] there.”

His submissions highlighted a lack of coordination at sensitive positions within Ghana’s security agencies.

The Emile Short Commission is investigating the violence that occurred at the La Bawaleshi polling centre during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

DCOP Sarpong’s comments come after the commander of the National Security SWAT team, DSP Samuel Azugu, appeared before the commission.

Many Ghanaians were shocked at DSP’s testimony and described it as inconsistent and riddled with lies.

A former Inspector General of Police and member of the Emile Short commission, Patrick K. Acheampong questioned the planning and tactics of the National Security SWAT team based on DSP Azugu’s submission on Monday.

Mr. Acheampong was also concerned that the SWAT unit was being misused and ordered around because DSP Azugu admitted that he had received insufficient intelligence for an operation on the day of the by-election.

“From now on, don't sit down like [that], excuse me to say, the group; they shouldn't be used like zombies — anybody comes and gives orders and you go. You don't even know the risk involved.”

