2 hours ago | Parliament

PRESEC Presents Grand Companion Award To Speaker Oquaye

By Ernest Twum
The Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye has received the Presec Grand Companion Award for his contribution to Ghana’s democracy, institutional/constitutional development as well as his commitment to the ideals and growth of his Alma Mater.

This was at the maiden edition of the Odadee Torch Awards organised by the Presec Old Boys Association. The Grand Companion Award which is the highest award was also conferred on His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who is an Honorary Old Boy of Presec.

In his remarks, the Speaker of Parliament recounted fond memories of his school days and urged all alumni and current students to live by the words of the school anthem.

“For Christian training we get, and sure solid foundation to take our places in the future of our country and church”. He emphasised that: “Our anthem is unique.

It was not an adopted hymn but well-crafted conceptualisation of a vision. This has been the root of our achievements and should forever drive us to higher achievements through all generations yet to come”.

Other notable personalities who were given other awards include Prof. Lade Wosornu, Prof. Djangmah, Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Markwei, Mrs. Rose Ankrah, Mrs. Acheampong, Lady Queen Akrofi-Aseidu, Mr. Francis Biney, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Frank Adu, Nana Antwi Darkwa, Paul Adom Otchere and Patricia Obo Nai.

Parliament
