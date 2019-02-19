What The People Mean When They Say “Sankofa”? 

February 23rd 2019 will represent a defining moment in the history of this country and of our party the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which still carries the best hope for the improvement in the lives of our people.

As one of three hundred thousand NDC delegates, you are not only going to decide the flag bearer for the 2020 Presidential Elections. There is more to it.

You are either going to endorse the suffering and deprivation the people of Ghana have been strangled with, under the misrule of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or restore the country back to the path of progress and development chartered by the Government of President John Dramani Mahama.

In the two years of NPP rule, we have seen unprecedented rise in the cost of living, sky rocketing of the prices of fuel, water and electricity and the deterioration of essential services. Already ‘dumsor which was curbed by the NDC Government is now rearing its ugly head, wearing the cap of official lies about the energy situation.

All sectors of the economy are facing collapse. In the banking sector alone thousands of young men and women are being sacked and thrown into the streets by the actions of a government that says, it cares so much for Ghana’s youth with the showcasing of the stillborn ‘one-district-one-factory’, and ‘planting-for-food-and-for-jobs’ meant to address youth employment.

What can be seen now is mass destitution, unemployment, deprivation and social dislocation. These comes with growing crime rate and insecurity.

The Akufo- Addo Government in the past two years has been hanging on the straw of foreign credit as it is being drowned in the sea of reality. Its ability to access these loan facilities is obvious indication that the NDC had left behind a healthy economy. Do not forget how it condemned the NDC for borrowing to finance badly needed social and economic infrastructure.

The NPP in two years has borrowed twice more than the NDC and has nothing to show for it.

In the face of all these the NPP could afford the reckless decision to spend millions of dollars on a fraudulent “drones” contract to transport medical supplies. It is not that it just corrupt—we already know it is: the TOR scandal, the KENGATE $2billion bond scandal and many more tells us.

The more important fact is that they do not care for anybody. To win power, they lied to Ghanaians; and even lied to their own party members who are now reeling under economic hardship and on daily basis joined many ordinary Ghanaians in expressing protest and disappointment.

Re-electing Nana Akufo-Ado will embolden him in his assault on the ordinary people of Ghana. This is why an NDC victory in 2020 is so much needed.

The growing prospect of President John Dramani Mahama leading the NDC haunts the NPP. He remains popular, loved and has the experience of leadership above all others. He is the best hope for change.

The landmark achievements of President John Mahama are the products of the 2008 electoral revolution. As he always stated, these achievements are not his but yours. “Your sacrifices, commitment and faith in the “Transforming Ghana” and “Changing lives” agenda”

The investment in educational, social and economic infrastructure is only comparable to the Nkrumah era.

Yet there is a more critical issue here that you need consider.

The NPP has seen the writing on the wall and is prepared to resort to desperate actions such as naked violence and intimidation. The happenings at the Ayawaso West Wougon parliamentary primaries tells the whole picture of the challenges ahead.

SANKOFA is not merely about the coming back of President John Mahama. The February23rd 2019 elections is more about the survival of the NDC. A defeat in 2020 could mean a demoralization and weakening of our party; whiles entrenching and consolidating the NPP. It is obvious you do not want this to happen.

JM has stood the test of all experiences. Today he is the symbol of purposeful unity, comradeship, selfless commitment, loyalty and inspiration.

He is coming back to restore the NDC to power and put Ghana back on the path of progress and prosperity. But all lies in our power as delegates to give John Dramani Mahama a 100% endorsement.

This is important because we need to send a clear message of hope and change.

2020 will not be just a JM victory; but most importantly your victory and the victory for all Ghanaians crying for CHANGE and a Better Life in a Better Ghana.

We cannot and should not fail the Ghanaian people who are calling him back to serve.

Let us restore our sense of comradely solidarity: with the lessons of the past; the reality and struggles of the present; and the hope and vision for the future.

THIS IS THE MEANING OF SANKOFA!

Issued by: The Harbour Roundabout Branch, Tema East Constituency of the NDC

Signed: John Sathya Hamah, Branch Chairman

Aaron Dorwu, Branch Secretary

Robert Amanor Tetteh-Attah, Branch Communications Director