2020: We Won't Allow Lawless NPP Vigilante Groups To Intimidate Us

The youth front of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency has persuaded members of the party to remain unfazed in the face of unruly behaviour by hoodlums of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

At a function to inaugurate a 15-Member Youth Working Committee, the NDC Constituency Youth Organiser, Yahaya Issahaku Kalusha, pledged his unflinching support to the committee and urged members to remain resolute in protecting the ballot boxes come 2020 despite, the intimidation tactics employed by NPP ruffians.

He said they were ready to indeed match the NPP Boot-For-Boot and protect the fortunes of the party within the confines of the law.

"Lastly, to win election 2020 begins from now and not later. I encourage the youth and all party sympathisers not to be intimidated by the lawlessness of the NPP Vigilante groups.

As law-abiding citizens, we will protect the ballot come 2020 notwithstanding the intimidation tactics employed by the NPP hoodlums called Vigilante groups. Indeed, we will match them boot for boot and we will do so within the laws of Ghana," he said in a short address.

Whilst calling for unity among the rank and file of the party, the youth organiser appealed to members to follow party structures in addressing their grievances.

The youth declared 100% support for the candidature of former president John Dramani Mahama ahead of Saturday's presidential polls.

They said His Excellency John Mahama is the ultimate choice because, he's tried and tested, well marketed and well positioned to wrestle power from the stumbling NPP and continue with the numerous infrastructural projects he started.

The Northern regional youth organiser, Mr. Inusah Mahama, who inaugurated the Youth Working Committee, encouraged the Branch Youth organisers to work closely with the committee to effectively mobilise the youth and women.

According to him, the motto of the youth is, "winning election 2020 in 2019, adding that, we don't win an election in the election year.

He said they are aware of NPP's intention to instil fear and panic in the strongholds of the NDC and pledged that, they would not sit aloof but match them boot-for-boot.

He disclosed that the colour green has been adopted by the youth wing of the party across the country for all youth activities.

The Youth Working Committee as gathered by Ghanaweb's Ananpansah B Abraham has the prime responsibility of looking into issues of security for the party, social media campaign, protecting the ballots and energising the youth for victory in election 2020.

The Constituency Chairman, Alhaji Moro Seidu, applauded the youth for the initiative and assured that John Mahama will win the 2020 election.

He pledged his full support for the youth including his personal resources to make victory in 2020 a reality.

Every speaker after speaker emphasized the need for the party to reclaim their presidency and that unity and hard work are key to that victory.

In attendance also were: the constituency secretary and other constituency executives, branch executives, youth organisers from other constituencies, the women wing of the party and the media.