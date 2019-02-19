Re: An Open Letter To The Upper East Regional Minister

I read an article on Facebook, WhatsApp and other Social Media Platforms written by one Abraham Azumah Lambon, an NDC Regional Youth Organizer for Upper East Region "spitting" falsehood and exhibiting his ignorance on Governance and exposing his limited understanding of modern political trends. Permit me space in your medium to educate him and others who think alike.

Firstly, your claim that the Honourable Regional Minister recommissioned the Tono Irrigation Dam is palpable falsehood and imagination of an armchair Party Youth Organizer. At no point within the 100 days in office did the affable Regional Minister, Paulina Patience Abayage recommissioned any irrigation dam in Tono, it was the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources who commissioned a 37, 683,266 million Euros Water Processing Plant in Tono. When completed it is expected to supply 10,000m3 treated water daily to 180,000 people living in 30 communities and their environs as well as provide additional storage to augment the water needs of these community members. The Tono dam was constructed in the 1960's and going by your logic, if there is anyone who exposes his mediocrity, then it must be former President John Mahama for Commissioning an already existing Tono Irrigation Dam.

Your claim that the good people of Builsa South are not pleased because the Honourable Regional Minister is silent on the destruction of their Forest in search of Rosewood is not only laughable but misleading. A simple check from the Member of Parliament for Builsa South Constituency who is an NDC could have avoided this embarrassment upon you. The Member of Parliament for the area, Hon. Clement Apaak led a Committee of Parliament to the Forest and has since submitted its findings and recommendations to National Security.

Your claim that the Honourable Regional Minister is gradually being known as "Queen Promise" is very worrying and I cry for NDC Upper East Youth because the lazy attitude of its leadership is the reason this Region is still suffering. We need a responsible opposition to put Government on its toes. It took the Mills/Mahama Government eight (8) years and they couldn't finish the phase two (2) of the Regional Hospital, it is therefore hypocritical for you to think the Honourable Regional Minister should within 100 days in the office complete the Regional Hospital and the Pwalugu Dam. I can, however, assure the good people of Upper East that through the intelligent work of the Nana/Bawumia Government and the lobbying prowess of our able Regional Minister, an amount of $20million has been released to the Health Ministry and work will start for the phase three (3).

On your demand to know what the Regional Minister did with regards to the loss of lives at Shaanxii Mining site in Gbani-Talensi, let me assure you and all, that the Honourable Regional Minister has been in constant touch with the victims relations through the District Chief Executive, she has also been in constant interactions with Shaanxii Mining and Minerals Commission. Her intelligent intervention has prevented further loss of lives and property. Also, the Minerals Commission has instituted an Investigative Committee which will soon submit its report to the Minister.

On the Bolgatanga - Bawku road, we are still where we are because your Party cut sword for constructing that road two times under Mills/Mahama and left Government without any source of funding.

Work is currently ongoing at the Navrongo -Sandema-Fumbisi road, the contractor is My Turn. Nothing good comes easy, free SHS is here to stay.

We have said it several times that Bolgatanga was not awarded an astroturf but a green field. This government deserves commendations for giving Upper East Region a green field Park in Bolgatanga and an astroturf in Navrongo. We are still waiting for the Bolgatanga Sports Complex in which the Mills/Mahama Government cut sword for construction.

Since the Honourable Regional Minister assumed office, the Street lights have always been on and traffic lights continuously been worked on. Give commendations where the need be.

Finally, I will like to thank you too for wishing the Honourable Regional Minister well and to implore you to travel around Upper East Region to see the one hundred and fifty (150) 1V1D projects and over thirty(30) completed or near completion sites.

Be a responsible opposition and criticise constructively.

Thank you.

.....Signed.....

Elvis Figo Atia Awonekai

Upper East Assistant Regional Secretary