'Special Schools' To Receive More Support From Chief of Staff

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has promised to support children in special schools across the country to enable them to develop their talents.

According to her, such children are imbued with special talents that can be tapped to develop the country.

The Chief of Staff donated food items, toiletries and a cash amount of GHS2000 to the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind.

The items include 40 bags of cement, five gallons of cooking oil, six buckets of detergents and learning materials.

Presenting the items on behalf of the Chief of Staff, Political Affairs Director to the Chief of Staff, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, said the Chief of Staff loves children, especially the underprivileged ones and want to always show love to them .

“It is her desire to put smiles on the faces of the underprivileged in the Ghanaian society. We have looked at the challenges in this school and we will support the school to surmount them,” he said.

Mr Bekoe added that the chief of staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, with her background in development and with various NGOs recognizes the need to support the vulnerable in society.

He said the gesture which has already started in some parts of the country is going to be replicated countrywide and as such called on other philanthropists to do same.

The headmaster of the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind thanked the Chief of Staff and appealed for more support to help unearth the talents in the children.

Also present at the event was the Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan.

Source:Joy News