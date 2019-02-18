No Limits Charity Donates To Prisons 

The No Limits Charity Organisation, an Accra based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has donated items to Inmates of the senior correctional Centre (Borstal Home) of the Ghana Prisons in Roman Ridge Accra.

The items include toiletries, clothes, food items, medicines, football boots, drinks, detergents, 30 bags of sachet water, packs and boxes of biscuits and boxes of bottled water.

The gesture was aimed at impacting their lives and show affection as well as serve as a motivational platform to the inmates of their respective aspirations that can help add value to national growth notwithstanding their current circumstances.

It was to screen them on some chronic diseases that affect them as inmates, thus eye and skin care screening.

Presenting the items worth about 6,000gh to the authorities of the Ghana Prisons Service, the CEO of No Limits Charity Organisation, Ms Rita Esionam Garglo underscored the need to show love to the needy in the society especially persons who might for a reason find themselves under the confines of the law such the prisons as well as offer constant counseling to them.

"February, being a month of love shouldn't only be celebrated with families and love ones and not also focus on romantic activities but should be geared towards taking care of the needy and those who need love attention such as our friends in the prison". She stressed.

Ms. Esionam Garglo used the platform to advised the youth to instill self-discipline and refrain from activities that would end them up within the confines of the law, thus prison.

We must avoid engaging in all forms of negative and nefarious acts but rather focus on their education to enable become useful in society.

On her side, the Chief Officer of Prisons Adjei commended the team for their support towards the welfare of the inmates and urged other similar bodies to come to their aide.

The exercise also witnessed about 252 being screened by the team of medical team from Ridge Hospital who took them through malaria and eye screening whiles a dermatologist from Akawe Hospital also took care of their skin.

The exercise also concedes with the NGO's eight years anniversary for being in existence with it core mission of supporting children in education, promoting the well-being and personal development of vulnerable children in Accra and it's environs especially Jamestown as well as empower teenage girls with vocational training.